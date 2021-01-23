Cosmo Coin Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $584,088.86 and approximately $504.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00634884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.15 or 0.04316282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.