Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.34

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.34 and traded as high as $60.00. Costain Group PLC (COST.L) shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 512,531 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.34. The firm has a market cap of £164.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Get Costain Group PLC (COST.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan acquired 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,618.90 ($6,034.62).

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group PLC (COST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group PLC (COST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.