COTI Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.67 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. COTI has a total market cap of $39.67 million and $12.15 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00126278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00278784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040696 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.