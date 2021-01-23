CoTrader 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,094.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $19,094.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00659341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.19 or 0.04319391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017859 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

