Counos X Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.06 or 0.00278681 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $2.43 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00126868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00070771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040220 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,201.42 or 0.96548772 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,811,071 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX

Buying and Selling Counos X

