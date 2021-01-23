County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $21.21. 39,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,325. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in County Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in County Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

