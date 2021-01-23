COVER Protocol (COVER) Hits Market Cap of $27.35 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for $489.75 or 0.01512826 BTC on popular exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $27.35 million and $1.42 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.