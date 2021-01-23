Covesting (COV) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Covesting has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $79,543.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00656468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.21 or 0.04340003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

