CPUchain Market Capitalization Tops $25,906.09 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPUchain has a market cap of $25,906.09 and $69.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 40,574,600 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

CPUchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars.

