CPUchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,358.19 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CPUchain has a total market cap of $26,358.19 and $92.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00127582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00275535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039436 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 40,615,850 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CPUchain

