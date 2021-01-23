Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 33.7% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $180.05 or 0.00565032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $26.99 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00127983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040283 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

