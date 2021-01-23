Cred Trading Up 10.2% This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $707,131.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cred Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

