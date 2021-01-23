Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Financial Survey

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Ziegler Companies and Credit Suisse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 0 6 9 0 2.60

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.09%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Credit Suisse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.96 $3.44 billion $1.33 10.32

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 344 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

