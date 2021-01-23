Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $451.64 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002458 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $451.64 million and $8.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,165.94 or 0.99582755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,620 coins and its circulating supply is 568,806,404 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

