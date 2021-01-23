Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.92. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 4,572,498 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

