Critical Comparison: Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) versus Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Grubhub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Grubhub shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grubhub and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub $1.31 billion 5.58 -$18.57 million $0.16 493.00 Mastercard $16.88 billion 19.43 $8.12 billion $7.77 42.34

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Grubhub. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grubhub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grubhub and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub -6.99% -4.44% -2.66% Mastercard 43.13% 114.80% 22.01%

Risk & Volatility

Grubhub has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grubhub and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub 2 19 2 0 2.00 Mastercard 0 3 28 0 2.90

Grubhub currently has a consensus target price of $56.94, indicating a potential downside of 27.81%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $353.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Grubhub.

Summary

Mastercard beats Grubhub on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 595,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard has partnership with NMI and Global Payments Inc. to launch its first live cloud tap on phone pilot with computer engineering group.

