Critical Comparison: Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.04 $2.19 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 1.37 $29.25 million $1.11 4.63

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.92% 0.31% Sterling Bancorp 7.67% 3.83% 0.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch offices in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp MHC

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

