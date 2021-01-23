Critical Contrast: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) versus The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Western Union alerts:

This table compares The Western Union and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.71 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.75 Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.30 $164.81 million $5.89 20.14

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Concentrix. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Western Union and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 8 5 0 1.95 Concentrix 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Western Union presently has a consensus price target of $22.41, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. Concentrix has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Concentrix.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% Concentrix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Western Union beats Concentrix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers cash-based and electronic-based bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The company offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and ecommerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.