Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

