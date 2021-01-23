Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches Market Cap of $53,408.66

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $53,408.66 and approximately $125.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a token. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

Crowd Machine Token Trading

Crowd Machine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

