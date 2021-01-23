Crown (CRW) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Crown has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $2,004.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,289.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.01334776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.00539181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002416 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005792 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,412,625 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.