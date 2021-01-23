Crust (CRU) Market Cap Hits $8.37 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.57 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $7.77 or 0.00024409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.