Cryptaur (CPT) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $963,824.15 and approximately $51.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00657858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.35 or 0.04310844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.