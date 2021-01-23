Crypto Village Accelerator Market Capitalization Reaches $13.18 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $35,618.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

CVA is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

