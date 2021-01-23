Cryptobuyer Price Tops $0.0133 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $759,267.71 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.