CryptoCarbon Achieves Market Cap of $79,593.56 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded down 69.4% against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $79,593.56 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00656468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.21 or 0.04340003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017759 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon (CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

