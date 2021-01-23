CryptoEnergy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $72,622.41 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEnergy token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00008214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00076122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040387 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Token Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

CryptoEnergy Token Trading

CryptoEnergy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

