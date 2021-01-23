CryptoFranc Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $20,162.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.
CryptoFranc Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
