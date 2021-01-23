CryptoFranc Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $24,011.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.
About CryptoFranc
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
