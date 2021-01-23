CryptoPing Hits Market Cap of $4.62 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $107,212.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00056270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00126869 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00077286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00280963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00072112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00040294 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.