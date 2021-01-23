Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cube has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

