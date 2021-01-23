Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,174.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

