Curio (CUR) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Curio has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curio token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $583,210.15 and approximately $16,052.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

