Curio (CUR) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Curio has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $524,257.56 and $17,214.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.