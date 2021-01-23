Curve DAO Token (CRV) One Day Volume Tops $435.53 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $438.20 million and $435.53 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 94% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00006913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,417,852,964 coins and its circulating supply is 197,064,392 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

