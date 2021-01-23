Curve DAO Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $383.20 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $421.74 million and $383.20 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00006649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,418,120,461 coins and its circulating supply is 197,300,472 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

