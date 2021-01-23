Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.17 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of CWK opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

