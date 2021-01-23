CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Hits $4.81 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $25,963.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00028064 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00116427 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 130,926,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,926,061 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

