CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0361

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $25,639.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00116121 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012380 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 130,972,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,972,947 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

