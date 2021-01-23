cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $3,928.14 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $39.28 million and approximately $907,808.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $3,928.14 or 0.12240502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

