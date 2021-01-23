CVCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $169,172.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077231 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040386 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

