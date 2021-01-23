CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

