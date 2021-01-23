CWV Chain Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $6,948.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00056218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039142 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

