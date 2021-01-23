DAD Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and $209,202.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00693968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.67 or 0.04340994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018087 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

