Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $288.45 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,447,578,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,447,578,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

