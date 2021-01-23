DAOBet Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $34,292.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,865.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.51 or 0.01341592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00545020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00044555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002415 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

