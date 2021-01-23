Darwinia Commitment Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.93 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $6.68 million and $2.93 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can currently be purchased for about $127.00 or 0.00398730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00282527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040051 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 68,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,610 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

Darwinia Commitment Token Token Trading

Darwinia Commitment Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using U.S. dollars.

