Dash (DASH) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Dash has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $637.68 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $105.03 or 0.00327950 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003759 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.27 or 0.01587027 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,934,476 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

