DATA (DTA) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $238,046.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00648385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.04347544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017736 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars.

