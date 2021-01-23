Databroker Trading 38.3% Lower This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $164.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00077069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00654441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.42 or 0.04282187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

